Broman becomes partner at commercial real estate firm Realtec

FORT COLLINS — Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., a commercial real estate brokerage in Northern Colorado, announced Thursday that Erik Broman has become a co-owner of the company’s office in Fort Collins.

Each of Realtec’s offices — Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland — are independently owned.

Broman joins Steve Stansfield as a co-owner of Realtec’s office in Fort Collins. Mark Bradley is the owner of Realtec in Greeley, and Larry Melton is the owner of Realtec’s office in Loveland.

Broman is a Fort Collins native and a graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in real estate and finance. He has been with Realtec for the past nine years.

He began his real estate career with Wheeler Commercial in 2006, which was later acquired by the national firm Marcus & Millichap. He gained two years of investment and real estate experience at Marcus & Millichap, specializing in multifamily real estate, before joining Realtec in 2009 where he gained experience in office, industrial, retail, land and investment property segments.