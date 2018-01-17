U.S. 36 lodgers had top occupancy rate in region during 2017

Lodging facilities along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver recorded a 74.1 percent occupancy in 2017, the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado tracked by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released Wednesday revealed occupancy rates for the year of 73.8 percent in Loveland, 72.8 percent in Greeley, 71.6 percent in Boulder, 66.4 percent in Fort Collins, 64.5 percent in Longmont and 54.5 percent in Estes Park.

Compared with occupancy rates in 2016, Greeley increased 7.1 percentage points, Loveland increased six-tenths of a percentage point and Estes Park was up 0.3. The occupancy rate from year to year in Fort Collins declined five-tenths of a percentage point, lodgers along U.S. Highway 36 were down three-tenths of a percentage point, and Boulder was down one-tenth of a percentage point. Comparative numbers for Longmont were not included in the report.

For 2017, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $199.79, Boulder, $174.22; U.S. Highway 36, $131.44; Loveland, $124.96; Longmont, $123; Fort Collins, $119.91; and Greeley, $100.06.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in 2017 was 69.6 percent, up from 69.1 percent in 2016. Average daily room rate in 2017 was $155.90, up from $151.60 in 2016.

Lodgers in Greeley charged the lowest average daily room rate in November at $92, followed by Fort Collins, $103; Loveland, $111; Longmont, $112; U.S. Highway 36 corridor, $122; Boulder, $156; and Estes Park, $156.

Statewide, lodgers posted an occupancy rate for November of 71 percent and an average room rate of $155.