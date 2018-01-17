Traffic at Colorado Springs Airport on pace for 7-year high

COLORADO SPRINGS – Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport continued to grow in November as Frontier Airlines expanded and likely will end 2017 at a seven-year high when December numbers are available later this month.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Tuesday that the 73,512 passengers who boarded outgoing flights in November was up 19 percent from November 2016, triggered by double-digit gains from Frontier, American and Delta even as Alaska Airlines halted service to the Springs on Nov. 4 and Allegiant Air ended service Sept. 4 to the Phoenix area. Frontier added five destinations this year and will add three more in April.

Traffic for the first 11 months of 2017 totaled 766,952 passengers, up 30.6 percent from the same period in 2016 and already higher than the annual totals for 2013 to 2016. Even if December traffic were flat, the total for all of 2017 would be the highest since 2010.