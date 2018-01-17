K. Musk’s nonprofit rebrands, continues to expand

BOULDER — Kimbal Musk, the entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur — and brother of Elon Musk — is rebranding and expanding his nonprofit.

Big Green is the new name for the nonprofit formerly known as The Kitchen Community. The Kitchen Community was a 501 c (3) that connected children to food by planting Learning Gardens in schools across the United States. The Learning Gardens teach children about healthy eating, food and the environment.

Each of Musk’s The Kitchen restaurants — which first launched in Boulder in 2004 and expanded to Denver, Fort Collins, Chicago and Memphis — donates a percentage of sales to support a local Learning Garden. There are now Learning Gardens across Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Big Green’s next city will be Detroit, where it will build 100 Learning Gardens.

“In 2017, The Kitchen Community held up a mirror and asked ourselves if we have the necessary tools for success,” the nonprofit wrote in a press release, announcing its rebrand. “We had the track record, the expertise, the systems, and the team. What we did not yet have was a bold, memorable brand that could scale with us, one that reflected our goals and could answer the need we saw in front of us.”

The goal is to bring Learning Gardens to 100,000 schools across the United States. The nonprofit said it is looking at adding programs in Colorado Springs; Louisville, Ky.; Long Beach, Calif. and San Antonio, Texas.