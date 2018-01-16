SomaLogic closes on $200 million funding round

BOULDER — SomaLogic capped its $200 million funding round, lead by iCarbonX, Nan Fung Life Sciences and Madryn Asset Management.

The bioscience company filed a Form D with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $44 million on Jan. 10, making the end of the investment round launched last year.

SomaLogic has developed the “SomaScan,” a test that can analyze 5,000 proteins in a blood sample and use them to determine what medical issues a patient might have and why they’re having symptoms.

Fintan Steele, chief communications officer for SomaLogic, told BizWest that the funding will go to testing the SomaScan through clinical trials. The hope is to have a product that can be sold to end users by the end of this year.

“You’re used to giving blood to test, which measures proteins but doesn’t tell you what’s causing your issue,” Steele said. “You need to measure tons of proteins to figure that out. Other tests can’t do that, but SomaLogic is measuring everything at once.”