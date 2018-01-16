Rezolute Inc. seeks $10 million in equity offering

LOUISVILLE — Rezolute Inc., the bioscience company formerly known as AntriaBio Inc., is seeking $10.1 million in capital.

The Louisville-based company has raised nearly $138,000, according to a Form D filed Jan. 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To raise the funds, Rezolute is offering equity. The company did not respond to a request for more information.

Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases, that is, rare diseases that have few pharmaceutical treatments.

The company changed its name in December to reflect its focus on treating diseases that have unmet needs.