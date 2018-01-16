McGinty succeeds Peperzak as CEO of Aurora Organic Dairy

BOULDER – Aurora Organic Dairy said Tuesday that founder Marc Peperzak has stepped down as chief executive of the Boulder-based organic-milk producer and has been replaced by the firm’s president, Scott McGinty.

Peperzak will take on the new role of executive chairman.

McGinty has been with the dairy for 20 years during which time he established product distribution, led manufacturing and logistics and became president in 2010 to handle strategic initiatives. He has been involved with all aspects of the business, from capital projects and organic agriculture development, to public policies affecting the organic and dairy industries. Prior to joining Aurora, McGinty helped build the Horizon Organic Dairy brand.

“We are focused on building the strength of retailer organic brands from cow to carton,” McGinty said in a prepared statement. “Our investments in the supply chain will offer our partners more product innovation and traceability than ever before.” H

As executive chairman, Peperzak will work directly with Aurora Organic Dairy’s Senior Leadership Team in an advisory role, and will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

Aurora Organic Dairy operates organic dairy, heifer and calf farms in Colorado and Texas, as well as an organic dairy processing plant in Platteville. In 2019, Aurora expects to begin operations on its second milk plant in Columbia, Mo. The company manages nearly 12,000 organic pasture acres where its dairy cows graze during the grazing season. Approximately 75,000 additional acres are used to grow organic forages and feed crops by more than 100 independent farmers who support its farms.