Homes in Lakewood’s West Line Village sold before finished

LAKEWOOD – Citing strong interest in its first batch of 28 homes, DIRC Homes, Trailbreak Partners and T.O.D. Properties announced last week that sales have officially opened for Phase 2 of West Line Village.

The Denver Post reports that the 175-residence development, named for the nearby light-rail line that is also the project’s chief amenity, is coming out of the ground now near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and Depew Street in the suburban city west of Denver.

As of last week, 24 of the initial batch of 28 homes had been sold despite crews only breaking ground on them in October, according to Jeff Plous, West Line Village’s sales manager. Since last week’s announcement about Phase 2, buyers have already claimed two of the 29 homes included in that group.

The homes are market rate, ranging in price from $275,000 to the mid-$400,000s, and offer a variety of floor plans in sizes ranging from 800 square feet up to around 1,400 square feet, Plous said.