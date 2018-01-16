Aspen Grove Veterinary Care adds doggy day care, overnight boarding

FORT COLLINS — Aspen Grove Veterinary Care will conduct an open house Feb. 15 for its new doggy day care and overnight boarding facility in Fort Collins called The Cabins at Aspen Grove.

The 2,700-square-foot Cabins at Aspen Grove is an addition to the existing Aspen Grove Veterinary Care office at 2633 S. College Ave.

The Cabins at Aspen Grove feature climate-controlled kennels and three large, shaded and mud-free play yards along with an indoor play area and onsite medical care.

Guests at The Cabins will be cared for and played with by a professional kennel team and a team of veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians, said Dr. Bobby Cawthron, lead veterinarian and co-owner of Aspen Grove Veterinary Care.

Kennel team members complete a comprehensive training program on dog behavior and off-leash control, Cawthron said.

The open house will begin at 9 a.m., Feb. 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce followed by guided tours at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and refreshments until 2 p.m.