West Highland mixed-use property fetches $24.5M

DENVER — A West Highland mixed-use property has been acquired.

BusinessDen reports that Highland Place, a 3-year-old property at 3372 W. 38th Ave., was purchased for $24.5 million. Denver Regional Investment Properties LLC purchased the property from Greenwood Village-based Allante Properties.

The three-story property includes 68 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Allante also developed Tennyson Place at 39th and Tennyson streets and is developing Emerson Place at 18th and Emerson streets.