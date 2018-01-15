Liberty Oilfield Services raises $194.5M in IPO

DENVER — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), which provides hydraulic fracturing services, raised net proceeds of $194.5 million in its initial public offering on Friday, The Denver Post reports.
Liberty’s IPO could net the company a total of $220.4 million if underwriters exercise options to purchase an additional 1.91 million shares over the next 30 days.
Liberty priced 12.73 million shares at $17. The stock surged to $22 before closing at $21.75 on Friday.
The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Permian Basin, the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin.
