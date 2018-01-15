CU’s Lewandowski to lead Northern Colorado Economic Forecast

GREELEY — One of the state’s leading economists will be among the presenters at the Northern Colorado Economic Forecast, Jan. 23, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Greeley.

Brian Lewandowski, associate director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business, will discuss the 2018 outlook for the regional and state economies.

The Economic Forecast is presented by BizWest and kicks off the media company’s 2018 event series. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 23, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 919 Seventh St., in Greeley.

Lewandowski will be joined by:

Paul Bobrowski, dean of the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado. Bobrowski will serve as moderator.

Chris Otto, audit partner, EKS&H.

Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado.

Kevin Unger, president and CEO of Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies.

Matt Vance, director of research and analysis, CBRE.

Tickets for the Economic Forecast luncheon are available for $55, or $60 at the door. Table and other sponsorship opportunities are available. For table and sponsorship information, contact Nic Morse at nicmorse@bizwest.com or 970-237-6338.