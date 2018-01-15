Consumer prices for Boulder-Denver-Greeley increased

The Consumer Price Index for urban consumers in the Boulder-Denver-Greeley metropolitan area increased 3.7 percent from the second half of 2016 to the second half of 2017, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Higher costs of shelter, which increased 4.9 percent, had the largest impact on the overall index. From the second half of 2016 to the second half of 2017, rent prices increased 4.2 percent. Fuels and utilities increased 2.8 percent. Electricity increased 4.1 percent.

Food and beverage prices increased 3.2 percent. The cost of food at home edged up 2.2 percent, while food away from home increased 5 percent. The cost of alcoholic beverages decreased half of a percent.

The cost of apparel increased 3.4 percent, while transportation jumped 3.7 percent. The cost of medical care increased 6.8 percent. Energy costs surged 8.9 percent.