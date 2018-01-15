Community marketing campaign kicks off Wednesday

LOVELAND — A public kick-off event to mark the launch of a year-long community branding campaign in Loveland will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rialto Theater, 222 E. Fourth St.

The #LiveLoveland campaign, which grew out of the Loveland Strategic Partnership, will be laid out during the event. Organizers developed the campaign to connect members of the community, to celebrate those things that make Loveland special, to help residents better understand how the community operates and to encourage residents to become more involved.

The campaign will focus on arts and culture, recreational opportunities, economic vitality, and education.

Attendees on Wednesday will learn more about the program and have an opportunity to hear of ways to participate in the campaign.