Westpeak Building in downtown Boulder sells for $30.1M

BOULDER — The Westpeak Building, a four-story, 55,500-square-foot office building in downtown Boulder, has been purchased by LC One LLC, an entity registered to Boulder-based real estate mogul William Reynolds.

According to public records, the building at 1470 Walnut St. was acquired on Dec. 28 for $30.1 million from Walnut Canyon Partners LLC, registered to Bruce Oreck and Eric H. Gabrielsen of Boulder, which developed the building in 2001.

Representatives from Reynolds’ firm, W.W. Reynolds Cos., did not return requests for comments.

Ashley Overton, a broker associate at The Colorado Group Inc. in Boulder, represented Oreck and Gabrielsen in the deal.