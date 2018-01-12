Mixed-used West Highland development sold for nearly $25 million

DENVER — A mixed-use building in West Highland sold for $24.5 million.

Highland Place, at 3372 W. 38th Ave. was sold to Denver Regional Investment Properties LLC by the developer, Allante Properties, reports BusinessDen.

Highland Place consists of 68 apartment units and 11,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Several of the apartments are micro-units consisting of 378 square feet and the largest two-bedroom units are 950 square feet.

The ground floor retail has a dentist’s office, gym, H&R Block, Nutrition by Max Muscle and Bout Time Pub & Grub.