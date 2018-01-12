Expansion planned at Water Valley Senior Living Resort in Windsor

WINDSOR — Officials of The Good Samaritan Society — Water Valley Senior Living Resort community in Windsor, on Friday said they plan to add two buildings to provide assisted-living and memory-care services.

The 56,000-square-foot expansion of its existing community at 805 Compassion Drive will consist of a two-story building with 40 beds for assisted-living, and a one-story building with 16 beds for memory-care patients.

“The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society continues to seek opportunities where we can expand our outreach to a vulnerable population needing care, comfort and security,” said John McElderry, administrator for the Good Samaritan Society – Water Valley, in a prepared statement. “As part of the Northern Colorado community, we have helped share God’s love with many seniors and their families who were facing difficult choices and transitions.”

The memory-care building will use a “family-home” model with private resident rooms with a private bath centered around a shared community/dining room area, enclosed resident courtyard, resident programming areas and staff support spaces.

The assisted-living community will have common areas for residents on both floors of the building to provide activity programming and support services. The common areas include a chapel/multipurpose activity room, dining room, fitness area, salon, resident common areas and staff support areas throughout the building.

A general contractor has yet to be selected, and the cost of the project has yet to be determined, McElderry said.

The campus currently has 120 apartments and four duplexes geared for independent senior living.

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., is a nonprofit organization that provides senior care and services with more than 200 locations nationwide.