Bellock, Morrison create scholarship fund for Leeds students

BOULDER — A new scholarship fund from Community Development Group, its founder Chuck Bellock and his wife, Madeleine Morrison, will support underrepresented undergraduate students at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

Bellock and Morrison pledged $2.25 million to the Community Development Group Student Support Funds, which will provide scholarship support to local, low-income, outstanding students attending the Leeds School of Business. The scholarship will predominantly focus on students from Broomfield, Erie, Frederick and Dacono.

“We have been very fortunate to work collaboratively with these towns, creating highly amenitized neighborhoods where families thrive and that we are all proud to be associated with,” Bellock said in a prepared statement. “This investment helps to ensure continued prosperity for the residents of these towns and for our future leaders — the CDG Scholars — to become productive members of both their families and society.”

The gift consists of a $750,000 multiyear pledge and a $1.5 million bequest that will fund the scholarships in perpetuity.

The gift from Bellock and Morrison focuses on three areas of support: scholarship, programming and emergency relief funding.

The CDG Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships to undergraduate students with financial need who are enrolled in the Leeds School of Business and residents of the towns where CDG has done significant development.

The CDG Scholarship Programmatic Fund will assist the students academically through campus with tutoring, academic advising and community building.

And the CDG Endowed Student Relief Fund will provide additional assistance to scholarship recipients who experience a financial emergency, to ensure that all of the student recipients can complete their education.

“This gift is more than scholarship funds,” Bellock said. “It’s a chance to provide the tools that will support Leeds students and allow them to have successful careers — both in college and beyond, while providing a path to success for their families as well.”