North Forty News buys Scene magazine

FORT COLLINS — Blaine Howerton, publisher and owner of North Forty News in Larimer County, has purchased the Scene magazine.

Howerton will reverse the decision of the previous owner to eliminate print publication and will re-establish the printed version of the magazine starting Feb. 1. The title will change slightly to The New Scene Magazine.

“This acquisition by North Forty News brings together two unique community-oriented, locally owned publications,” said Howerton in a prepared statement. “Both publications have been been serving Northern Colorado for close to 30 years. I see a very bright future for two very special locally owned publications,” Howerton said.

Howerton bought Scene Magazine from Michael Mockler, who founded the publication about 30 years ago to publish information about arts and entertainment in the Northern Colorado region. Mockler eliminated the print edition of the publication in December last year but continued to publish online.

“Mr. Howerton is a consummate journalist and professional. I am grateful to have found such a talented person to carry on the legacy of Scene magazine for the community,” Mockler said.

Mockler was the subject of news stories and social media posts in November last year when allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior became public. Mockler denied the allegations.

Scene Magazine and North Forty News will remain separate publications but share some distribution points and corporate resources. North Forty News will be operating both publications as separate businesses.

North Forty News, under Howerton’s ownership since 2017, had been founded in LaPorte in 1993. It has since moved to Fort Collins and expanded its footprint to include all of Northern Colorado.