Naturally Boulder model expands to Bay Area

BOULDER — Naturally Boulder, the trade group for the area’s natural food and product industry, is expanding to the Bay Area.

Naturally Bay Area is kicking off with a launch party on Jan. 21, in conjunction with the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.

“The expansion of Naturally Boulder’s model, including its inspiring mission, vision and guiding principles, demonstrates a vital characteristic of the natural and organic products community,” Arron Maniska, Naturally Boulder’s managing director, said in a prepared statement. “We seek and advocate for deep and generous collaboration to further the common good as leaders in business and stewards of the environment. Really, it’s a continuation of the very spirit that gave rise to this industry decades ago.”

Naturally Boulder launched in 2005 to drive growth for Boulder’s natural and organic product industry. Its “hub and spoke” model will now be used in Northern California for Naturally Bay Area. Membership in one of the organizations will have shared benefits, including member directory, job board, shared resources, discounts and access to events.

“We receive requests from all over the country about how Naturally Boulder did it, and how other communities can form their own associations to help strengthen and accelerate local natural products business growth,” Caroline Mast, Naturally Boulder president and senior VP of content and insights at New Hope Network, said in a prepared statement. “As such, we decided to engage with other communities in open source collaboration to not only help create these organizations, but also to stay connected and aligned, with Naturally Boulder sharing its experience and resources, and serving as a hub organization. The San Francisco Bay Area and Boulder are sister cities in natural and organic food innovation, and we’re excited to work with a strong group of Northern California business leaders in the launch of Naturally Bay Area.”