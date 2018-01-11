CPP Wind moving HQ from Fort Collins to Windsor

FORT COLLINS — CPP Wind Engineering in Fort Collins has signed a lease for property in Windsor where it will consolidate its corporate headquarters and wind-tunnel testing operations.

CPP Wind Engineering aids building owners, architects and engineers around the globe by helping them understand how considering wind’s effect can improve building design.

The company will be moving its headquarters from 2400 Midpoint Drive in Fort Collins to 7365 Greendale Road in Windsor, where it will also set up operations to conduct wind-tunnel testing, computer simulations and technical analyses for clients. The company declined to say where the existing test facility is, but it also has a testing facility in Sydney, Australia.

CPP Wind has 100 employees worldwide, but declined to say how many will be working in Windsor.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to get back together under one roof,” said Laura Knight, CPP Wind’s director of finance.

Peter Kast, Annah Moore and Matt Patyk with CBRE Group Inc.’s office in Fort Collins represented CPP Wind in leasing the space from Windsor Center LLC. CPP Wind plans to be fully operational in Windsor by third quarter 2019.

“CBRE truly understood our needs and found us a location that we get to help design and make our own, while keeping us headquartered in Northern Colorado, Knight said.

Patyk said the CBRE team found a development project in the works for CPP Wind.

“Balancing incongruent lease expirations for CPP’s current office and wind-tunnel operations, we initially explored build-to-suit projects, sites for purchase as well as options that would continue operations separately,” Patyk said. “In the end, we identified a development project in the works that perfectly met CPP’s needs for location, size and rent.”