Browns to open Windermere Real Estate office in Windsor

WINDSOR — Windsor residents Casey and Dakota Brown will open and own a Windermere Real Estate office in Windsor, the Seattle-based residential brokerage’s seventh office in Colorado.

The office is scheduled to open in February at 207 4th St.

Eric Thompson, president of Windermere Colorado, who opened Windermere’s first Colorado office in Fort Collins in 2014, said the Browns have strong ties in the Windsor community, and that the market is poised for growth.

“We do extensive research on the markets in Colorado, and we see the future growth in Windsor. We want to plant ourselves right in the middle of the action. ” Thompson said.

The Browns said they plan to connect with the Windsor community through events and partnerships with local organizations and businesses, and plan to develop a local partnership with the Windermere Foundation. The foundation provides funding to social-service agencies that offer housing and services to low-income and homeless children and families.

Windermere has a network of more than 300 offices and 7,000 associates in the United States and Mexico. Windermere’s other offices in Colorado are in Aurora, Boulder, Centennial, Evergreen and Denver.