Smart-home software firm launches platform, closes on $5M

BOULDER — Yonomi, a Boulder-based tech company that makes software to connect various smart-home devices, has launched a new product and closed a $5 million seed round.

The round is led by Gentex, the maker of HomeLink, which can open the garage door and connect to a person’s home with the push of a button on the rearview mirror. Schlage, which makes smart locks for people’s homes, is another investor.

At this year’s CES, the consumer technology event occurring this week, Yonomi debuted its business-facing platform, Yonomi One.

Yonomi’s consumer-facing app lets customers connect smart-home devices using one centralized app. Yonomi’s new B2B platform, Yonomi One, lets those who make smart devices connect those device capabilities to other smart devices and provide them as options for use by consumers.

“We’ve been working for years to build a platform that can agnostically connect to any device,” said Kent Dickson, co-founder and CEO of Yonomi. “You can build individual connections to the Nest, Phillips Huge, Schlage. But the unification and automation of those things, to act as a seamless system, we think that’s really necessary. Other folks are building physical hubs to accomplish that, but we do it all in software in real-time. It makes for a magical user experience that’s simple and unified.”

Yonomi One is a licensable platform, so makers of smart-home devices can build exactly what connections they want their devices to have through Yonomi.

While at CES, Dickson said the company plans to make new partnerships to make Yonomi’s offerings even better.

“At the end of the day, we’re making sure every smart, connected device that comes into the mass market for the home can work with the Yonomi platform,” Dickson said. “That it will be able to form partnerships and connect with everybody.”