Dallas-based investment firm buys Eos Building for $46.5M

BROOMFIELD — Dallas-based Invesco Real Estate has purchased the Eos at Interlocken building in Broomfield for $46.5 million from EOS Development I LLC, according to public records.

The 186,231-square-foot, four-story Class A office building at 105 Edgeview Drive is at the southeast entrance to the Interlocken Advanced Technology Park. It was constructed on speculation in 2011 by Hines, a global real estate developer headquartered in Houston. Invesco Real Estate is a global investment management firm.

The building, designed by Forum Architects of St. Louis, is LEED Platinum-certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. The building has 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, and mechanical systems that reduce energy consumption. Half of the roof is covered with an array of solar panels that produce approximately 8 percent to 10 percent of the building’s electrical power needs. The parking lot has 18 vehicle-charging stations.

NKF Capital Markets handled the sale on behalf of Hines Holdings Inc. Kevin Shannon, president, West Coast Capital Markets; Ken White and David Hart, executive managing directors; and Laura Stumm, managing director of NKF Capital Markets, represented Hines in the deal that closed Dec. 28. Leading up to the sale, Hart leased the building to 100 percent occupancy on behalf of Hines Holdings Inc.

Tenants include GoGo Business Aviation LLC, which occupies 65 percent of the building, Blue Horse Solutions Inc., Blue Spruce Capital Corp., Access Broomfield Chamber and North Shore Energy LLC.



