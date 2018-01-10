CDOT completes three-mile stretch of U.S. 34 canyon work

ESTES PARK – The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened three miles of Big Thompson Canyon to two-way traffic.

The stretch of U.S. Highway 34 between Estes Park and Loveland is between mile points 80 and 83 in the narrows of the canyon.

CDOT reported that construction crews mixed 14,000 cubic yards of soil-cement and used it as a man-made bedrock base under the highway. The mixture is intended to prevent erosion of pavement from below in the event of a future flood. CDOT said there may be a need for a few single-lane closures as minor work is done on the project.

“Each time we meet a promised milestone, we become one step closer to meeting our commitment to the canyon residents and local communities to have the canyon opened prior to this coming Memorial day,” said James Usher, CDOT project director, in a prepared statement.

This summer, asphalt paving and milling operations will continue throughout the canyon, requiring lane closures and intermittent traffic impacts. Project completion is scheduled for December 2018.

For updates to this project, the public may call (970) 667-1005 or www.codot.gov