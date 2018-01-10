The Boulder Star: Shining beacon to our values

For the past 70 years, the Boulder Chamber has been the proud steward of the beloved Boulder Star on Flagstaff Mountain. It’s taken many shapes and endured much abuse, along with loving care and attention, over that long history. It’s all part of the lore behind this brilliant glowing community totem.

Now, as we prepare to close this chapter on a milestone anniversary year for the Boulder Star, it’s natural to pause and reflect on what it symbolizes.

As a recent Daily Camera story by historian Silvia Pettem reminds us, the Boulder Star has come to represent so many things throughout its 70-year history. Probably foremost, it epitomizes the warm glow of the holiday season, regardless of denomination. It also stood as a symbol of our connection with one another when we weathered difficult times, such as during the Iran hostage crisis. With the official annual lighting now on Nov. 11, the Boulder Star also pays tribute to the veterans who’ve served this country so courageously.

Of course, because it’s Boulder’s Star, it also serves as a reflection of our values. Through efforts by the Boulder Chamber and its many partners, the 365 bulbs that shine so brightly have in recent times been upgraded to more energy-efficient LED lights. The Boulder Star also uses 100 percent wind power to generate the electricity that keeps those bulbs glowing. Further, with the annual Boulder Star lighting ceremony occurring every year on the heels of our local and national election battles, it’s a welcome symbol of our shared appreciation for the simple joys and magical beauty in life.

Perhaps just as important, the Boulder Star exemplifies how so many businesses, community leaders, and individuals work together to make Boulder a better place.

First and foremost, Boulder’s “Star Man” — Craig Reynolds of Lord & Reynolds Electrical Services — deserves our special appreciation for his volunteer service, along with a faithful support crew, to the Boulder Star’s maintenance. We also acknowledge those of you who support the Boulder Star’s upkeep through proceeds from the sale of our annual holiday card produced by Leanin’ Tree and holiday wine crafted by Bookcliff Vineyards. Finally, we are thankful for the help the Boulder Star receives through community partners like Citywide Banks, the City of Boulder Open Space Department, the CU Veterans Alumni Club, and the Boulder Chamber membership.

Tradition calls for the Boulder Star to end its annual run of shining glory after the second Sunday in January. It is our sincere wish, though, that we keep the spirit of the Boulder Star burning brightly throughout the year.

So, as you look up to Flagstaff Mountain, we hope you and your family recognize its significance as a symbol of the holiday season, a tribute to the people who serve our country, and an inspiration for Boulder’s leadership in building a better tomorrow. It might hold some other special meaning for you. As for the Boulder Chamber, we pledge to hold fast to the Boulder Star’s role as a catalyst for bringing us together, to transcend differences, and to serve as a beacon that inspires all of us to our better angels in service to the Boulder community.

Cheers to a wonderful New Year and may the spirit of the Boulder Star always be with you!

John Tayer is president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at (303) 442-1044, ext 110 or john.tayer@boulderchamber.com.