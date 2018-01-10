Boulder-based Congruex acquires CHC Consulting

BOULDER — Congruex, which provides design, engineering, construction management and maintenance services to broadband service providers, is acquiring CHC Consulting LLC.

CHC is a full-service engineering consulting firm that serves blue-chip clients in the telecommunications industry.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Congruex’s acquisition of CHC is on the heels of its November acquisition of CCLD Technologies and positions Congruex as the fourth-largest telecom engineering firm in the U.S.

Congruex is partnered with Crestview Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm. Congruex was formed in 2017.

As of May 2017, Crestview and Congruex have invested $200 million into the new platform and expect a total investment of $500 million.

“In less than a year, we have successfully established the Congruex platform and are actively bringing together best-in-class engineering and construction companies across the U.S.,” said Kevin O’Heara, executive chairman for Congruex, in a prepared statement. “Congruex is now a national platform capable of performing turn-key design and engineering of outside plant fiber projects across the United States.”

CHC was founded in 2003 and provides turn-key services in design, project management and staffing to telecom clients.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Congruex,” Chris Cook, CEO of CHC Consulting, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to leveraging their operational expertise and capital resources, as we continue providing exceptional engineering solutions to our expanding client base. As a firm that maintains a strong client-centric culture, stressing collaboration and efficiency, we could not be more pleased to enter this next stage of growth in partnership with Congruex, its executives and highly compelling national platform.”