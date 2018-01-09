Planning organization elects chairman, vice chair

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly has been elected chairman of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization Council for 2018. Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez will serve as vice chair.

The NFRMPO is the primary planning organization for transportation and air quality in Northern Colorado.

Donnelly served as vice chair in 2017 and served previously as chairman in 2011 and 2012.

“I’m honored to have been elected to lead the MPO organization during this critical time for our regional

transportation system. It’s clear that our local governments are working well together,” Donnelly said in a prepared statement. Donnelly cited the recently completed Berthoud “climbing lane” on I-25 is an example of MPO funding serving as a catalyst to move an important transportation project forward.

The MPO works to promote a regional perspective on transportation and air quality issues in the region and is comprised of elected officials of the 15 member governments, one from each of the towns and cities in Northern Colorado, as well as Weld and Larimer counties, the State Air Pollution Control Division, and the Transportation Commission of Colorado.

Mayor Melendez began serving on the NFRMPO Council in 2012. She has served on the Finance Committee since early 2017 and will be the committee’s chair in 2018. She became Windsor’s first female mayor in 2016 after serving as mayor pro tem for two years. She currently serves on the North I-25 and Highway 34 Coalitions, as well as other community organizations.