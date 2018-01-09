Some laid-off First Data employees relocating

DENVER — About 50 of the laid-off employees from First Data, which is reducing its workforce according to a Jan. 2 WARN notice, will move to keep their jobs.

The Atlanta-based payment processor told the State of Colorado it expects to lay off about 149 workers at 5775 DTC Blvd, reports BusinessDen. In October, when the layoff was first announced, First Data said it thought it might lay off 201 workers.

Most of the 149 employees are expected to lose their jobs by March, although some are already without work. Others will stay on as late as September.