Boulder-based natural-food company raises more than $500,000

BOULDER — OMG Chia LLC, which does business as Chia Viva, has raised more than $500,000 in capital.

The Boulder-based natural-food company has raised $417,500 and about $93,000, according to two Form Ds filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The first form, filed Jan. 3, shows OMG Chia offered debt and an option to acquire other security to raise the $417,500. The second form was filed the same date and has the same offering, but shows OMG Chia has raised $92,907 of $550,000 it plans to raise.

OMG Chia did not return a request for more information.

OMG Chia makes Chia Viva pudding, which uses the superfood, chia seeds, and non-GMO ingredients, according to the company’s website.