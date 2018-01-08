CSU seeking development for Hughes Stadium Property

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University Research Foundation and Colorado State University have put out a request for quotation for development of the Hughes Stadium property.

The site is more than 161 acres at 2011 South Overland Trail. It is no longer used for CSU football games since the new on-campus stadium opened in 2017.

The RFQ is designed to solicit qualifications from potential master developers who have successfully completed planned, mixed-use developments. The goal is to design and utilize the property in a way that best serves CSU and the community.

Evaluations will be based on the developer’s intended use of the property, the developer’s financial capability to complete the project and likelihood that the project can be completed in a quick time frame, among others.

CSU would like submittals to show projects that serve the collective interests of CSU, Larimer County and Fort Collins; that contain open space and environmentally conscious development; that permit public access to trails and open spaces; that include opportunities for affordable and workforce housing; that show active collaboration from surrounding communities and that meet broader community needs such as retail, senior and child care services and community facilities such as libraries and recreation.

Respondents for the RFQ are expected to register their interest by Jan. 23 and submit questions they have by Jan. 30. Submittals are due at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16. A short list of finalists will be named March 6 and the project is expected to be awarded on June 8.