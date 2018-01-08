Why Should I Choose Columbine Health Systems?

Health care is personal. It is up close. Health care matters. When we think of our own health care needs, we want to have close relationships with those we trust in sharing our health care decisions. The providers we choose matters.

Columbine Health Systems has been in Northern Colorado since 1971. Continuity of care is the key to successful care. We have been owned and operated by

J. Robert Wilson entirely over our 47 years. Our CFO/COO has been with Columbine for over 38 years. Many of our key leaders and administrators have been with us for 10-30 years.

Our 1,500+ employees work for us because they care about older adults. Ask any of them, their ability to serve others – from providing care to a resident/patient, in billing and coding, in our warehouse, at Columbine Medical Equipment, or one of our pharmacies, their mission to care for others and make a difference in their lives is resounding.

Each day, 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 years old. Our average age at Columbine is 87 years old. The Baby Boomer wave is just beginning to take advantage of our services. Elective knee and hip replacements requiring post-surgery out-patient therapy with Columbine Therapy Services or home care services with Columbine Poudre Home Care aid in a full recovery.

All five of our skilled nursing facilities in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor offer rehabilitation services for those needing more intensive nursing and therapy services. Other services we provide include; dietary assessments, financial evaluations of insurances, and discharge planning with referrals to community resources assist in a successful return home.

Caring for older adults is personal for Columbine Health Systems. Expertise about this population comes from our years of experience and caring. We know how important the choice of providers is….because health care matters.