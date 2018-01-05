Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

NextLight lowers residential Internet rate

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Longmont’s city-run Internet service has reduced the rate that it charges to residential customers for its 1-gigabit service.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that the rate has been reduced to $69.95 per month, down from $99.95, an amount charged since the service’s launch in 2014.

Residents are still eligible for a loyalty bonus, the Times-Call reported, which will drop rates to $59.95 per month if customers stay on the service for 12 months.

The service, which operates under the name NextLight, is the state’s first city-operated Internet provider. It is being closely watched by cities across the state that are evaluating whether to offer city-run internet utilities.

 



 

