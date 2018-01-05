Contract signed for express lanes for I-25 in Northern Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it has approved a $248 million contract with Kraemer/IHC to add express lanes in each direction on Interstate-25 from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

The contract includes replacing aging bridges and widening others, creating new pedestrian and bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway, and connecting the Cache la Poudre River Regional Trail under I-25.

“We have overcome a lot of hurdles to bring this project to fruition,” said Heather Paddock, CDOT’s North I-25 corridor manager. “Now that the ink has dried on the contract, the real work out on the road can begin. We are so excited to get this going for all of Northern Colorado.”

Construction will begin in 2018 and be completed in late 2021. During construction, motorists can expect two lanes of travel in each direction to remain open during the daytime, with lane closures occurring at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Local partners and elected officials have been heavily involved in the planning, implementation and funding of the project. Partners include Larimer and Weld counties, the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, the towns of Berthoud, Johnstown, Windsor and Timnath, Loveland-based real estate developer McWhinney and the Prospect Interchange Task Force. Those partners have contributed a total of $55 million to the project.

“We are vested in the success of this venture,” said Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County commissioner and chairwoman of the North I-25 Coalition. “We look at I-25 as the Main Street for Colorado, and this is a real accomplishment to get this done 14 years ahead of schedule. I think it says a lot about the can-do spirit of our region.”