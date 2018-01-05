AmeriFirst Financial opens branch in Loveland

LOVELAND — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based national mortgage bank, AmeriFirst Financial Inc., announced Friday it has opened a branch in Loveland, its first in Northern Colorado and fifth in the state.

AmeriFirst operates approximately 50 branches in 19 states, including three in Denver and one in Westminster.

Micah Noyes and Catherine Eusea are co-managers of the branch at 4020 St. Cloud Drive in Loveland.

Eusea has more than 16 years experience. She focuses on Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and rural development loans with first-time home buyers, which comprise 90 percent of her business. Eusea also specializes in mortgage processes for people experiencing divorce. Noyes has 12 years experience in the mortgage industry.

“We welcome the expansion of our footprint into Northern Colorado with this very capable team,” said Erik Lutz, president of AmeriFirst Financial. “We know the Loveland branch will go above and beyond to provide the best customer service to our customers in that Northern Colorado region.”

AmeriFirst Financial offers several resources for real estate agents and home buyers including:

MyAFILoan. A digital tool featuring iPad mortgage application, loan milestone emails to borrower and Realtor, mobile applications and automatic soft pulls of credit — when a potential creditor checks your credit without affecting a credit rating.

Protect Your Transaction. A quality-assurance program that provides all transaction parties with confidence that the qualified buyer’s offer is pre-approved, and the lender is committed to the loan.

Green Value Mortgage. A loan program that rewards buyers for building green, featuring reduced lender fees, mortgage insurance and interest rates.

New Home Advantage. A 100 percent financing program with flexible guidelines.