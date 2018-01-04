Ranch purchase leads to Edwards House sale

FORT COLLINS — Curt and Nancy Richardson, the operators of Otterbox, have bought a Wyoming cattle ranch and, in the process, worked with the sellers of the ranch to buy a Fort Collins bed and breakfast that the Richardson’s also owned.

As reported by the Coloradoan, the Richardsons bought the 626-acre ranch located near Tie Siding, Wyo. In conversation after the sale, Curt Richardson learned that the ranch sellers, Randy and Edie Stout, wanted to return to their native roots in Colorado and operate a bed and breakfast. As luck would have it, the Richardson’s also owned the historic Edwards House, 402 Mountain Ave., that is operated as a bed and breakfast.

The Stouts purchased the B&B, according to the Coloradoan report, and it is managed by their daughter Abbie and her husband.