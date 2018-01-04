Liberty Oilfield Services launches initial public offering

DENVER — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), a company that engages in hydraulic fracturing services around the middle-American oil patch from North Dakota through Texas, including in Northern Colorado, has launched an initial public offering of 10,714,286 shares of its Class A common stock.
The anticipated initial offering price will range between $14 and $16 per share, according to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the company said in a prepared statement, Liberty intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,607,143 shares of Liberty’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
The shares will be available on the New York Stock Exchange. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Liberty’s president, Ron Gusek, recently referenced the company’s commitment to expansion in the region when he attended BizWest’s energy roundtable.
