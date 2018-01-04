Doyen Elements acquires Boulder-based hemp R&D firm

BOULDER — Colorado Springs-based Doyen Elements Inc. is acquiring Boulder-based 7GENx LLC, a hemp genetics research and development firm, for $4.2 million.

7GENx LLC’s team of scientists creates varieties of hemp that are targeted for uses for current or emerging markets in the agriculture, industrial and medical industries.

Doyen Elements signed a three-year employment agreement with 7GENx’s founder, Shane Davis. The acquisition enables 7GENx to expand its work with farm program partners, which are a main source of geographic data collection and whole plant hemp extracts that are designed for a line of hemp-based products that include CBD-rich dietary supplements for humans and animals and body-care products. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis compound that has medical benefits, but does not make people feel “stoned” and can counteract the psychoactivity of THC found in cannabis.

Doyen Elements, launched in September 2016, has a portfolio of companies that are “helping the hemp industry move forward with efficiency and business know-how,” said Jeff Hranicka, Doyen Elements’ chief operating officer.

“Hemp technology is the future of agriculture and no other company is more apt to answer the need for the benefits of this plant than 7GENx. We look forward to seeing the research and implications that Shane and his team continue to develop, he said.