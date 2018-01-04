Colorado Springs housing growth jumps 8.2 percent

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homes built in Colorado Springs last year totaled more than any year since 2005.

As reported in the Colorado Springs Gazette, construction as the new year begins continues unabated.

The Gazette reported that single-family home permits totaled 3,504, about 8.2 percent higher than the previous year and more than any other year going back to the 5,314 permits in 2005.

A growing local economy was credited as the reason for the housing expansion.