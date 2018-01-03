Vestas sets record with 2017 sales

WINDSOR — Vestas Wind Systems, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer that employs thousands of Coloradans, notched a record-breaking year in 2017, with more than 10,691 megawatts worth of orders from customers around the world.

That beats the 2016 figure of 10,494 megawatts on a global basis, which had been a company record. And the final figure for 2017’s order book is likely to climb even higher.

Vestas said in a Denver Business Journal report that the 10,691 megawatts worth of orders globally, enough to support the power demands of more than 3.2 million U.S. homes, represents orders announced by the company during 2017, as well as previously unannounced orders that were placed in the first nine months of 2017.

The company said it will disclose the final 2017 tally, including unannounced orders filed in the fourth quarter of 2017, in its annual report released in February.

In 2017, Vestas announced 2,916 megawatts worth of U.S. wind turbine orders, down 7.6 percent from 2016, when the company announced 3,155 megawatts worth of U.S. orders.

The drop is likely due to the scheduled phase-out of the federal Production Tax Credit, which offered a credit of $24 per megawatt hour of power produced from wind farm projects that began in 2016. The credit dropped to 80 percent of the credit for projects that began in 2017 and will continue to drop over the next two years to 60 percent for projects starting in 2018, and 40 percent for projects starting in 2019.

A U.S. order, filed last week, for 190 megawatts worth of turbines, each capable of generating up to 4 megawatts worth of electricity, pushed the company past the 2016 mark. Vestas announced the order late Friday, although the customer’s name and the wind farm’s location were not disclosed.

Orders for customers in North America will keep Vestas roughly 3,500 employees in Colorado busy. Vestas operates four manufacturing plants in the state: a towers plant in Pueblo, a nacelles plant in Brighton and two blades plants — one in Brighton and a second in Windsor.

Vestas said that each American-made wind turbine supports 30 jobs over the course of its lifetime through the production, supply chain, construction, and operation of the wind projects.