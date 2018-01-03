Survey: Business optimism rises headed into 2018

BOULDER — Colorado business leaders are more optimistic than they were three months ago, and they’re gaining confidence in the national economy despite being slightly less rosy about the state economy, according to the Leeds Business Confidence Index released Wednesday.

Looking at the first quarter of the year, all of the index’s components are above 50, meaning business leaders are feeling positive. Their feelings are holding at those levels for the second quarter of the year.

“We are really seeing businesses reacting more to the national picture in the survey than the state picture,” said Richard Wobbekind, the Leeds School Business Research Division’s executive director.

He said two quarters of gross domestic product growth and the anticipation of tax cuts played into the optimism.

“They (businesses) are a little bit less optimistic about Colorado, largely based, I believe, on the lack of a labor force,” Wobbekind said.

In November 2017, the state unemployment rate stood at 2.9 percent, well below the national average.

More survey respondents (39.2 percent) believe that the state economy will expand in the first quarter of 2018 than expect a decline (9.6 percent). More than half (51.3 percent) remain neutral.

Only 15 percent of respondents say they are actively replacing workers with technology, but according to Wobbekind, Colorado’s low unemployment rate could push that number upward in 2018.

Respondents who said they were likely to replace workers with technology described IT, software, GIS and automated manufacturing equipment among the substitutes.