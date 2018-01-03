Marriott International opens dual-hotel in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Marriott International Inc. announced Wednesday that a dual-branded 90-room Fairfield Inn & Suites and 122-suite Residence Inn property opened during December in Broomfield.

The hotel at 455 Zang St. is owned by Bedford Lodging of Dallas and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality of Plano, Texas.

The hotel features a mountain lodge-themed décor, complete with earthy colors, rustic woods and natural textures. The property will share an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, an in-house movie room, a lobby bar, a complimentary shuttle and 3,110 square feet of meeting space.

Janis Milham, senior vice president of Classic Select Brands for Marriott International, said attracting both business and leisure travelers, the Boulder/Denver area is an ideal location for the dual-hotel. “Each brand offers distinct amenities and services that tailor to all visitors,” she said.