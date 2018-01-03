Fort Collins-based company assists with Indonesian emergency response

FORT COLLINS — A company in Fort Collins is playing an instrumental role in emergency communications in Indonesia.

The company, 308 Systems Inc., has supplied its TAC-PAK and Flexiwatt satellite communication systems to the Indonesian search and rescue organization to help with disaster response. Indonesia faces challenges with disaster response because the nation is spread across 1,500 islands in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The TAC-PAK/Flexiwatt systems are custom-configured mobile command centers. They permit the disaster response agencies to link field radios, cell phones and computers throughout the country. The portable units are packaged in rugged, small field units that can be transported in a pickup truck.

308 Systems has for 20 years supplied governments and emergency responders with communication systems using satellite, radio and cellular services.