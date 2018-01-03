Broe Real Estate snaps up commercial building in Longmont

LONGMONT — Broe Real Estate Group, a private real estate investment firm based in Denver, has purchased a 461,000-square-foot office/lab facility at 2452 Clover Basin Drive in Longmont.

Broe Real Estate Group paid $8.6 million in an off-market deal for the property that is part of the Campus at Longmont, according to public records.

The 24-acre site with five connected buildings was constructed in 1989. It was renovated and expanded in 2001 to facilitate a long-term lease with Maxtor Corp., before Maxtor was acquired by Seagate Technology. In 2007, Seagate vacated the property but continued to make lease payments until the expiration of its lease in 2016.

The property owner, Crescent Real Estate LP, which has dual headquarters in Centennial and Fort Worth, Texas, transferred the property through a deed in lieu of foreclosure transaction to special servicer Wells Fargo Bank in Irving, Texas, prior to the sale.

Doug Wells, chief executive of the Broe Real Estate Group, said the investment “is an opportunity to reposition an asset located in a thriving market that has been locked within a broken capital structure for nearly 10 years.” He said Broe will make capital investments to make improvements to the buildings.

Jessica Erickson, chief executive of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, said in a prepared statement that, “Revitalization along the Diagonal (the highway that connects Boulder and Longmont) means jobs and revenues that benefit us all. We’re pleased to see a well-capitalized local developer investing in local assets to enhance local economic activity.”

The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States, including the Great Western Industrial Park in Windsor and the short-line railroad company OmniTRAX.

The building at 2452 Clover Basin was constructed by Longmont-based Pratt Properties in 1989. Denver-based Circle Capital Partners, co-owned by Terry Fitzpatrick and R. Randall Clark, acquired the property in 2005 as part of a 2 million-square-foot portfolio from Pratt Properties in a $142 million deal.

Circle Capital named the group of buildings the Campus at Longmont and began selling properties in the portfolio. Texas-based Goff Capital Partners, now Crescent Real Estate LP, acquired some of the buildings, including 2452 Clover Basin, in October 2012 from Circle Capital Longmont LLC.