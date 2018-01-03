Array BioPharma grants exclusive drug rights for up to $129M

BOULDER — Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) has updated its 2011 agreement with Singapore-based ASLAN Pharmaceuticals granting it exclusive global rights to one of Array’s drugs.

The deal gives ASLAN rights to varlitinib, an orally available small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that can potentially treat a range of cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Array will receive $12 million upfront and $12 million within the next 12 months. The Boulder-based biotech company will also receive up to $30 million in development milestones, up to $75 million in commercial milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Array recently announced it was launching a spinoff to develop drugs for rare diseases, Yarra Therapeutics, and that it was partnering with Pfizer on anti-cancer drugs.