Two national firms with Denver offices merge

DENVER — Two national law firms with major presences on the Front Range are merging.

Ballard Spahr has completed its merger with Lindquist & Vennum. The combined firm will operate under the name Ballard Spahr and now has more than 650 lawyers in 15 offices across the U.S.

The merger strengthens the private-equity and strategic mergers and acquisitions offerings of the firm.

It also means adding offices in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, S.D., and expanding its Denver office. With more than 110 lawyers, the Minneapolis office is now Ballard Spahr’s largest office outside its headquarters in Philadelphia.

Lindquist & Vennum advises clients in corporate M&A, finance and litigation. It is considered a leader in middle-market deal making. Both firms are strong in financial services, litigation, energy and family wealth management.

“We have looked for a combination that would strengthen our ability to meet the significant increase in demand we see on the transactional side,” Mark Stewart, Ballard Spahr’s chairman, said in a prepared statement. “This merger brings more than 60 M&A and private-equity deal lawyers into our corporate department, as well as others whose skills align with the strengths of the firm across practice areas. Our new colleagues handle sophisticated matters for clients like ours, and they are genuinely fine people who will be an asset to the firm.”

In September, Ballard Spahr merged with First Amendment and media law firm Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz.

Ballard Spahr also has a presence in Boulder.