Tequila company expands distribution to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION — Two Grand Junction natives who started tequila company in Denver will bring distribution to the Grand Valley.

Lifelong friends Brent Theyson and Trent Wilson started Caos Tequila, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel, in 2015 and has had some success on the Front Range.

Now, Theyson and Wilson, along with co-owners Carlos Martinez and Tim Johnson, are looking to expand their distribution into the Grand Valley and hope to have their tequila available in more liquor stores and restaurants early this year.

Caos uses Elite Brands of Colorado — also based in Denver — for distribution. Theyson and Wilson, who both own construction companies, maintain Grand Junction residences while Martinez is in Denver and Johnson is in California.

The tequila, which has garnered some awards and been mentioned in Forbes magazine, is already available at Fun Junction and College Liquors in Grand Junction and is returning soon to Fisher’s Discount Liquor Barn.

Theyson said the tequila should be in about a dozen liquor stores and restaurants early this year with hopes of expanding to even more.

The company started when Theyson, Wilson and Johnson joined with Martinez, who has family in the Arandas Mountains in Mexico. That’s where the agave plants grow from which the tequila is made. The highlands of Arandas are known for iron-rich red soil at a high elevation that produces more tropical flavors and sweeter agave.

“Our focus was to produce a private premium tequila for close friends and family to enjoy,” Theyson said in a statement. “Quickly, tequila lovers started showing interest in our brand so it only made sense to share it with others, so here we are excitedly launching our premium product.”

In addition to expanding in the Grand Valley, the owners hope to grow their presence in the mountain communities of Colorado as well as in Arizona, California and Texas.