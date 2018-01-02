Synergetics receives renewed ISO certification

FORT COLLINS — Synergetics Inc. has received renewed certification of its ISO 9001 status.

The certification, first achieved nine years ago by the Fort Collins-based company, is important because the company contracts with the federal government for IT services, in addition to selling services to the private sector.

“Synergetics has been providing high-quality software services to the federal government and commercial markets for more than two decades,” said Rajiv Mehta, Synergetics’ CEO, in a prepared statement. “Synergetics continually places focus on process improvement. We expect the best from each other and continually meet and exceed expectations of our clients. We have been ISO 9001:2008-certified for the past nine years and having achieved our ISO 9001:2015 certification with zero non-conformities, we look forward to a great 2018.”

The ISO 9001 is the most commonly used quality standard that specifies the requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) in business operations. The certification process, assessed by an independent accrediting auditor, attests that Synergetics operates using globally recognized best practices in the areas of processes, documentation and training to support its employees. The QMS impacts operations at all levels, from everyday administrative procedures, to the delivery of products and services, sales and marketing, and committed customer service.

The latest version of ISO 9001 includes additional leadership requirements, among other changes.

Completing recertification positions Synergetics for additional contract wins.