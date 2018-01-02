Rigden Farm named among ‘best of the best’

FORT COLLINS — SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada, has named Spectrum Retirement Communities among the top senior housing operators in the United States, as part of the site’s annual Best of Senior Living Excellence Awards.

Rigden Farm Senior Living in Fort Collins was one of 23 Spectrum-managed communities to receive the award, according to a prepared statement from Spectrum.

The award recognizes senior living communities and home care providers that receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from their residents, families and visitors. The designation honors the top 1 percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The award is based on the opinions of residents and their families.

To qualify, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving four or more new reviews in 2017. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.