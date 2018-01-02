Longmont launches website for city employment opportunities

LONGMONT — The city of Longmont has launched an employment opportunities website for those seeking jobs with the city.
The self-service website allows job seekers to quickly apply online to numerous positions listed. Like the previous website, the same application can be used to apply for multiple positions.
Applicants can apply at www.longmontcolorado.gov/jobs.
Job applicants should direct questions to the city’s Human Resources Department via email or phone.
